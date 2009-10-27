7 Snacks Under 70 Calories

Health.com
October 27, 2009
1 of 7

69 calories

Better-for-you than potato chips, Lovelier than taco chips: Seven Terra Stripes & Blues Sea Salt Exotic Vegetable Chips will satisfy your need to nosh.
Advertisement
2 of 7

42 calories

One Choxie Cardamom Artisan Truffle Tile. Get 'em only at Target. Did we mention that chocolate is loaded with antioxidants?
3 of 7

45 calories

One-half package Kellogg’s Yogos Bits Strawberry Slam will satisfy your sweet tooth without ruining your waistline.
Advertisement
4 of 7

50 calories

Two TrueNorth Almond Clusters. So much chocolate richness. So few calories.
Advertisement
5 of 7

68 calories

Health's Berrylicious Smoothie (blend 1/2 cup chilled skim milk, 1/4 cup blue­berries, and 1/4 teaspoon honey). Fuel up with one for breakfast or after a workout.
Advertisement
6 of 7

47 calories

One Pepperidge Farm Blueberry Verona Cookie packs fruit flavor and a crumbly shortbread crust. Mmmm.
Advertisement
7 of 7 Yunkee Kim (all)

38 calories

One cup Oogie’s Gourmet Popcorn, Sun-Dried Tomato & Parmesan. Cheesy, salty, melts on your tongue. What are you waiting for?

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up