How to Get Your Way With Body Language

2 of 6 Getty Images

Be a copycat

Mirroring someone else's body language is a great way to show that the two of you are in sync. In fact, when you talk to a close friend, you may find yourself matching her posture—she leans forward, you lean forward; she takes a sip of her latte, you take a sip.



"You're saying, 'I feel comfortable and at ease,'" says Patti Wood, MA, a body language expert in Atlanta. "And when someone mirrors you, it calms you." This move can also show empathy. When listening to your child, a friend, or even a client describe a problem, matching their posture and tone of voice shows them that you truly understand what they're going through.