4 Delicious New Ways to Enjoy Cucumbers

The warm summer months bring plenty of ripe produce, and cucumbers are no exception. They're a refreshing addition to any meal but can be a little bland. Try these four recipes to get new ways to enjoy your favorite veggie.
Cucumber-and-Radish Stir-Fry With Rice Noodles This vegetarian-friendly dish gives cucumbers a tangy flavor. The soy sauce and cayenne pepper add a spicy kick while the dried rice noodles add a great crunchy texture. And even after using oil, the dish weighs in at less than 7 grams of fat per serving. Cucumbers are full of water and vitamin C, which may help your complexion.
Bring this low-cal appetizer to all your future outdoor events. It's cool, light, and packed with flavor. A combination of vinegar, sugar, salt, and even dried chiles makes a spicy-sweet sauce that will please any crowd. Just be sure to use pickling cucumbers, which are shorter and thinner-skinned than regular cucumbers.
Though the flavor is a bit unusual, you'll learn to love the taste of this Latin-inspired dish. Mangoes offer a sweet, slightly tangy taste that is the perfect complement to the lime juice and mild cucumbers. Add a bit of salt and red pepper, and you have a spicy low-fat side dish.
Asian cooks often make a simple sweet-and-sour pickle by tossing cucumbers in vinegar and sugar. This recipe adds a little pickled ginger for unexpected flavor (and anti-inflammatory benefits). If you're throwing a dinner party, it's a great first course that will start the meal off with a spicy kick. It also goes well with Asian Barbecued Pork.