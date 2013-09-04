Celebrities Turn to Trapeze, Martial Arts to Get Summer Fit

From walking their dogs to taking a trapeze class, A-listers share the secret ways they maintain their feel great weight with Health. Here’s what they said.
Jessica Biel
“I love doing yoga and working out with my trainer and I am excited about learning to dance this summer. I am going to be doing dancing rehearsals because I am in Guys and Dolls at The Hollywood Bowl. I am really looking forward to that. It should be so much fun!” -Jessica Biel, Easy Virtue
Hugh Jackman
"I do a lot of trapeze work right now. I do that because it’s fun and different, and I needed to get out of lifting weights. But I go back to the gym sometimes for lifting weights. I do a bit of everything. I just want to make sure I enjoy it. I also body surf almost every day. Now I work out to feel good, and how my body looks is a byproduct of that." —Hugh Jackman, X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Zoe Saldana
"I love doing Pilates—doesn’t matter what season it is." —Zoe Saldana, Star Trek
Kristin Davis
"Well, I do walk my dogs every day and I live in the Hills, so that's definitely a work out. It’s just so nice to be outside in the summer with them." —Kristin Davis, Sex and the City
John Cho
"I really liked the martial arts stuff I learned during the filming of Star Trek, but learning Tae Kwon Do has been a bumpy road to be honest. I also recently got into the Israeli martial arts Krav Maga due to another project I’m going to be working on, and that is really unbelievable. It’s very intense and good for you. I definitely want to pursue that more this summer." —John Cho, Star Trek
Zachary Quinto
"There was a group of us who did sort of a Star Trek boot camp in preparation for some of the physical scenes we would be doing. That changed my routine because it gave me more structure than my own physical workout regimen. This summer, I’d like to get back to that. I will go to the gym as much as possible and do a lot of yoga.” —Zachary Quinto, Star Trek
Liev Schreiber
"I would really like to surf every day but it’s hard to make time. It’s definitely something that I would like to do more this summer." —Liev Schreiber, X-Men Origins: Wolverine
Kristen Chenoweth
"I’ve lived in New York, so I walk everywhere. I try not to take too many cabs.” —Kristen Chenoweth, Pushing Daisies
