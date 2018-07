Healthy, Easy Recipes for Every Dad

Summer is in full swing as Father's Day approaches, and that means family, food, and fun. Let Dad choose from these special Father's Day recipes, which will leave him feeling satisfied and appreciated.If Dad's grilling, he probably wants to cook up a thick, juicy burger. Red pepper and Creole seasoning give this Cajun-style burger a kick of flavor. By combining ground turkey and ground round, you get a leaner, less-fatty burger, with the same savory taste. Topped with feta and blue cheese, these burgers provide almost 20% of your daily calcium needs.Instead of french fries, serve with a healthy, summery Confetti Slaw With Poppy Seed Dressing