Feed the Belly: Recipes for a Healthy Pregnancy

"It turns out many women have cravings for lemonade during their pregnancies, so I developed this easy-to-make recipe. Using fresh lemons and a bit of honey, this refreshing drink has a slightly tart, not-too-sweet taste. If you prefer sugar, you can heat the same amount of sugar with a cup of water on the stove until you get a syrup. And, it may just help with your morning sickness—at least for awhile."