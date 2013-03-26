Refreshing, Low-Cal Smoothies

Health food stores and fitness club juice bars may have you believe that all smoothies are low-fat, nutritious mixtures. And it is true that smoothies can be a great way to get a serving of fruit and essential vitamins—but if you're not careful, yours can pack as much sugar and fat as a candy bar. The key to a slimming drink is controlling what goes into the blender. Use these four quick and easy smoothie recipes as healthy breakfasts, snacks, and even desserts!
Fuzzy-navel smoothie This drink has the refreshing taste of your favorite cocktail, minus the extra calories from alcohol. The orange-peach combination provides a tangy flavor and plenty of vitamin C and folate. It also includes bananas—a good source of energy-boosting vitamin B6. It's the perfect post-workout snack or afternoon pick-me-up.
As thick as a milkshake, this smoothie packs more than 20% of your daily calcium requirements plus a serving of potassium-rich banana. Two tablespoons of all-natural peanut butter mix perfectly with low-fat chocolate milk to add almost 9 grams of protein. Though this treat may taste like a dessert, you can enjoy it guilt-free at only 200 calories.
Get plenty of vitamin C with this fruity, filling beverage, made with mango and strawberries. Instead of using table sugar, honey and crystallized ginger add a touch of unprocessed sweetness. A half-cup of low-fat yogurt provides bone-building calcium and adds a creamy texture to the smoothie. Garnish with mint leaves and serve at an informal brunch.
Passion fruit nectar and juicy peaches makes this recipe a glass full of sweet sips. Fat-free yogurt gives the smoothie a richer consistency, and a dash of almond extract adds a slightly nutty flavor. But, don't let the taste fool you—this smoothie has less than 100 calories per serving, and no fat!