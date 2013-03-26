Refreshing, Low-Cal Smoothies

Health food stores and fitness club juice bars may have you believe that all smoothies are low-fat, nutritious mixtures. And it is true that smoothies can be a great way to get a serving of fruit and essential vitamins—but if you're not careful, yours can pack as much sugar and fat as a candy bar. The key to a slimming drink is controlling what goes into the blender. Use these four quick and easy smoothie recipes as healthy breakfasts, snacks, and even desserts!This drink has the refreshing taste of your favorite cocktail, minus the extra calories from alcohol. The orange-peach combination provides a tangy flavor and plenty of vitamin C and folate. It also includes bananas—a good source of energy-boosting vitamin B6. It's the perfect post-workout snack or afternoon pick-me-up.