A Hearty, Healthy Easter Feast

Splurge a little this Easter and enjoy tender lamb. Though high in fat, it is an excellent source of protein and essential B vitamins. Lamb also contains niacin, which is thought to protect against Alzheimer's disease. A variety of bell peppers and lycopene-rich tomatoes ups the antioxidant levels and adds color to the plate. The tangy gremolata finishes the dish, completing this hearty, spicy meal.