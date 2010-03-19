A Hearty, Healthy Easter Feast

March 19, 2010
The secret to an easy Easter

Your Easter basket is probably full of candy, chocolate, and other diet disasters—consider trading it in for a delicious but not-so-decadent holiday lunch. The rich flavors of this meal will satisfy your need to indulge, but the variety of seasonal, fresh food will keep your diet on track.
Poppy seed fruit salad

Start your meal with this sweet but waist-friendly appetizer. The delicious combination of fresh fruit provides plenty of antioxidants, beta carotene, and vitamin C. Just a dab of yogurt and poppy seed dressing creates a creamy—but low-fat—topping.

Try this recipe: Poppy seed Fruit Salad
Roast lamb with peppers and mint gremolata

Splurge a little this Easter and enjoy tender lamb. Though high in fat, it is an excellent source of protein and essential B vitamins. Lamb also contains niacin, which is thought to protect against Alzheimer's disease. A variety of bell peppers and lycopene-rich tomatoes ups the antioxidant levels and adds color to the plate. The tangy gremolata finishes the dish, completing this hearty, spicy meal.

Try this recipe: Roast Lamb with Peppers and Mint Gremolata
Blueberry-lemon sorbet

End your meal with delicious, homemade sorbet—it's just 83 calories a serving. It's hard to believe that this frosty treat helps prevent age-related memory loss and cell damage, thanks to the antioxidant-rich blueberries. And with about 4 grams of fiber per cup, you're well on your way to your daily recommended 25 grams.

Try this recipe: Blueberry-Lemon Sorbet

