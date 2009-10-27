Secret Natural Ingredient: Wine

You know vino is good for your heart, but it can also knock off extra pounds, fight stains, and make skin glow.
Fat stopper
Another reason to have a glass of red at dinner: Researchers at the University of Ulm in Germany found that resveratrol, an antioxidant in grape skin, inhibits fat storage in fat cells. It also helps prevent obesity-related disorders like diabetes and clogged arteries.
Body soother
Wine’s antioxidants help heal damaged skin. So try this soak from Four Seasons Resort The Biltmore Santa Barbara: Add 20 drops jasmine essential oil, 1/4 cup grape seed oil, 1 cup Epsom or sea salt, and 1/2 bottle of red wine to your bath; enjoy for 20 glorious minutes.
Stain lifter
Nothing attacks red wine stains better than white wine, says Deborah Martin, author of Natural Stain Removal Secrets. Carefully pour white wine onto the stain, and cover with salt to absorb the liquid; shake off salt, blot with club soda, and launder as usual.
Safe marinade
Barbecuing? A study out of the University of Porto in Portugal found that beef marinated for two hours in red wine had up to 88 percent fewer carcinogens after grilling than unmarinated beef.
