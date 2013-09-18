Decadent Dip Recipes

Dips are a quick and easy way to serve a group. But some cheesy recipes contain up to 20 grams of fat! Instead of dumping a low-fat bottle of jarred salsa in a bowl, dive into these delicious low-calorie dips.If medium salsa and tortilla chips seems tired, try this healthier and tastier take: Artichoke-and-Tomato salsa. Packed with soluble fiber, artichokes give this salsa a heart-healthy face-lift. A touch of Parmesan cheese adds rich flavor to the tomatoes and olives, creating a Mediterranean masterpiece. Serve with lightly salted pita chips and watch the bowl get licked clean.