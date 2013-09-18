Decadent Dip Recipes

Dips are a quick and easy way to serve a group. But some cheesy recipes contain up to 20 grams of fat! Instead of dumping a low-fat bottle of jarred salsa in a bowl, dive into these delicious low-calorie dips.
If medium salsa and tortilla chips seems tired, try this healthier and tastier take: Artichoke-and-Tomato salsa. Packed with soluble fiber, artichokes give this salsa a heart-healthy face-lift. A touch of Parmesan cheese adds rich flavor to the tomatoes and olives, creating a Mediterranean masterpiece. Serve with lightly salted pita chips and watch the bowl get licked clean.
Cheese dip can be a dieter no-no, but we lightened the recipe so you can enjoy it guilt-free. Using fat-free yogurt and cream cheese creates the same creamy effect without loading up on calories. Most dips are devoid of healthy nutrients, but by blending red pepper right into the dip, you get an added boost of vitamin C.
With its delicate texture, this dip offers a hint of citrus flavor without an overpowering aftertaste. Vanilla extract and low-cal whipped topping add just the right amount of sweetness, letting you decide whether to serve this dish as an appetizer or a dessert. And, unlike yogurt-based dips, a serving packs only 40 calories and less than two grams of fat. Serve with strawberries, pineapple, and kiwi.