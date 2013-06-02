The Age-Proof Diet

June 02, 2013
Give your body what it needs

As our bodies age, they require meals that consist of more than just Pringles and Dr Pepper. You need to put the healthiest fuel possible in your body to help prevent chronic diseases and bring back the energy you had in your 20s. Read which foods will keep you feeling your best at any age.

Meal plan for your 30s

Meal plan for your 40s

Meal plan for your 50s and beyond

In your 30s: Breakfast

What you need: A jump-start to an already packed schedule.

How to get it: Lean protein (like egg whites) will boost energy, and slow-digesting whole grains will keep you full during marathon mornings.

Recipes you'll love:
Spinach and Mushroom Quiche
Spinach-Ricotta Omelet
Mediterranean Breakfast Couscous
In your 30s: Lunch

What you need: Energy to handle insane hours at the office, young children at home, or any other stress factor.

How to get it: You don't have to eat like a rabbit to get essential vitamins and minerals. Antioxidant-rich veggies like tomatoes and bell peppers make great additions to salads, sandwiches, and pizzas. To avoid a mid-afternoon meltdown, choose low-fat dairy products that will keep you satiated.

Recipes you'll love:
Fontina, Olive, and Tomato Pizza with Basil Whole Wheat Crust
Grilled Salmon and Spinach Salad
White Pizza
In your 30s: Dinner

What you need: A filling dinner that is low in calories but high in the nutrients you may have missed during the day.

How to get it: Lean beef is a great source of iron that many women lack, especially when they're menstruating. Get folate (which may lower risk for cervical cancer) through fresh vegetables, such as asparagus.

Recipes you'll love:
Black Bean Beef With Green Beans
Pappardelle With Asparagus and Salmon
Beef Kebabs
In your 40s: Breakfast

What you need: Food that makes you happy. A woman's happiness begins to decline in her 40s, so offset the blues with magnesium, which helps produce serotonin (the chemical that regulates mood).

How to get it: Nuts (such as almonds) and unrefined grains (such as rolled oats) are full of magnesium. Plus, they're both heart healthy.

Recipes you'll love:
Wholesome Morning Granola
Chai Oatmeal
Fuzzy-Navel Smoothies
In your 40s: Lunch

What you need: Lean lunches full of foods that can battle chronic diseases. Eating the right foods can cut back on your risk.

How to get it: Monounsaturated fat, found in avocados, lowers blood pressure. Make sure to get plenty of antioxidants (aka cancer fighters) through foods like tomatoes, blueberries, and black beans.

Recipes you'll love:
Avocado, Lettuce, and Tomato Sandwiches
Quick Roasted-Vegetable Fajitas
Grilled Chicken Salad with Avocado and Mango
In your 40s: Dinner

What you need: High-protein meals that will stop your stomach from growling without wrecking your fight to maintain a healthy weight.

How to get it: Fish containing omega-3 fatty acids are not only helpful in warding off cardiovascular disease, but they're also diet-approved. Try to incorporate whole grains to get figure-friendly fiber.

Recipes you'll love:
Seared Ahi Tuna With Fresh Snap Peas
Apple Spinach Chicken
Mojo Turkey Tacos
In your 50s and beyond: Breakfast

What you need: Filling starter meals that are low in calories but full of bone-density–building calcium.

How to get it: Yogurt is rich in calcium and the perfect mixer for fruits, nuts, and other heart-healthy foods. Try to mix in resistant starch, like green bananas, to ward off menopausal weight gain.

Recipes you'll love:
Vanilla Lemon Berry Parfaits
Tropical Fruit Parfaits
Banana-Oat Muffins
In your 50s and beyond: Lunch

What you need: An energy-rich lunch full of omega-3 fatty acids (thought to boost circulation and mood).

How to get it: Seafood is a great way to get lean protein and omega-3s. Just make sure to avoid the fatty sauces and creams that often come with it.

Recipes you'll love:
Creamy Caesar Salad With White Beans
Shrimp and Asparagus Salad
Baja Fish Tacos
In your 50s and beyond: Dinner

What you need: Nutrient-dense food that fulfills your dietary guidelines without going over your recommended 1,600-calorie limit.

How to get it: Fruits like apricots are rich in potassium, and leafy green veggies contain vitamin K and calcium. And make sure to get plenty of beans—people who eat them may have fewer wrinkles.

Recipes you'll love:
Whole Wheat Pasta With Spicy Tomato Pesto and Winter Greens
Winter Salad With Pistachios and Dried Apricots
Triple Bean Salad

