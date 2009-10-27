Great Hostess Gifts

Need a quick present? You can never go wrong with wine. Here are master sommelier Andrea Robinson's favorites to give (and get!) at different price points.
Steal
Brancott Sauvignon Blanc, New Zealand 2007 ($11) is a gift that keeps on giving. One sip, and your giftee will make it their go-to brand for its food-friendliness and value. This bottle bursts with gooseberry and passion fruit flavors, with a hint of grassiness and key lime acidity.
Moderate
The handsome packaging on the Tenuta Sette Ponti Crognolo 2006 ($35) from Tuscany connotes “serious wine”—and this wine is. It’s what pros call a Super Tuscan, a red made outside the traditional rules governing classic Tuscan wines like Chianti. A blend of Sangiovese and Merlot, it has wonderful notes of aged balsamic vinegar and fresh strawberries.
Splurge
When you want to really treat someone, a velvety Napa red like Franciscan Magnificat 2005 ($50) is just the bottle. The Meritage distinction means it’s blended from the grapes used in famous French Bordeaux red wines: Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, Cabernet Franc, Petit Verdot, and Malbec. It’s spicy and rich, with cedar, blackberry, and licorice notes—amazing with a holiday roast.
