22 Delicious Pumpkin Recipes

Try this recipe: Pumpkin Recipe

Yes, this chili is perfect for fall, but you can also enjoy it year-round, thanks to canned pumpkin puree. Black beans deliver protein, and vegetables like carrots, red peppers, and tomatoes bump up the nutrients.

Ingredients: Grapeseed oil, onion, carrots, celery, red bell pepper, salt and pepper, garlic, jalapeno, chili power, cumin, cinnamon, cayenne, can pumpkin puree, can fire-roasted diced tomatoes, low-sodium vegetable broth, can black beans, bay leaf, lime juice