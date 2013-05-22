Great Party Swaps

May 22, 2013
It's party time

Tempted to fall off the diet wagon? Try these yummy cocktail party trade-offs instead.
Satisfying shrimp

Instead of: 2 pigs in a blanket (200 cal, 11g fat)

Substitute: 4 large shrimp with 1 Tbsp cocktail sauce (60 cal,1g fat)

Save: 140 cal, 10g fat
At the punch bowl

Instead of: 1 cup eggnog (305 cal, 19g fat)

Substitute: 1 cup apple cider (140 cal, 0 g fat)

Save: 165 cal, 19g fat
Fried options

Instead of: 1 latke (potato pancake) (200 cal, 11g fat)

Substitute: 1 potato blintz (crêpe) (120 cal, 1g fat)

Save: 80 cal, 10g fat
For your sweet tooth

Instead of: 3 oz peanut brittle (414 cal, 16g fat)

Substitute: 1 candy cane (60 cal, 0g fat)

Save: 354 cal, 16g fat
Not-so-naughty nibbles

Instead of: 1 oz wasabi peas (120 cal, 3g fat)

Substitute: 1 oz (about 3) olives (32 cal, 3g fat)

Save: 88 cal, 0g fat

