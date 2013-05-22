Great Party Swaps
Great Party Swaps
May 22, 2013
It's party time
Tempted to fall off the diet wagon? Try these yummy cocktail party trade-offs instead.
Satisfying shrimp
Instead of:
2 pigs in a blanket (200 cal, 11g fat)
Substitute:
4 large shrimp with 1 Tbsp cocktail sauce (60 cal,1g fat)
Save:
140 cal, 10g fat
At the punch bowl
Instead of:
1 cup eggnog (305 cal, 19g fat)
Substitute:
1 cup apple cider (140 cal, 0 g fat)
Save:
165 cal, 19g fat
Fried options
Instead of:
1 latke (potato pancake) (200 cal, 11g fat)
Substitute:
1 potato blintz (crêpe) (120 cal, 1g fat)
Save:
80 cal, 10g fat
For your sweet tooth
Instead of:
3 oz peanut brittle (414 cal, 16g fat)
Substitute:
1 candy cane (60 cal, 0g fat)
Save:
354 cal, 16g fat
Not-so-naughty nibbles
Instead of:
1 oz wasabi peas (120 cal, 3g fat)
Substitute:
1 oz (about 3) olives (32 cal, 3g fat)
Save:
88 cal, 0g fat
