10 Fitness Products That Boost Your Workout—and Support Breast Cancer Research

We’re all about finding ways to raise awareness for breast cancer. Whether it’s walking in support of those who have it or spreading the word about its early symptoms, we want men (yes, men!) and women to be knowledgeable about breast cancer. After all, it affects about 1 in 8 U.S. women.
One simple way to support the cause? Buy products that contribute part or all of their proceeds to breast cancer research. Here, we’ve rounded up ten fitness products that will boost your sweat sessions and raise funds for breast cancer charities at the same time. Talk about a win-win. Happy shopping!
You can bring breast cancer awareness into the barre studio with these breathable Be Brave grippy socks. Sticky Be Socks will donate 15% of the proceeds to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF).
Trudeau’s pink Cool-Off BCRF bottle is the ideal choice for going to the gym or out for a run. Why? It’s leak-proof and has double-wall insulation to prevent cold water from "sweating" outside the bottle. Plus, the body is made from safe and virtually unbreakable BPA-free plastic, and Trudeau will donate a portion of every sale to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
New Balance aims to donate at least $500,000 to Susan G. Komen for the Cure from sales of its 2017 Lace Up for the Cure collection. The 30-piece footwear, apparel, and accessories line includes the 990v4, a performance running shoe designed for a stable, cushioned ride. Snag one of the limited-edition customizable pairs this October and choose a special message—like the name of the survivor for whom you're running—to be stitched into the design.
This Pink Ribbon In Transit half zip is the perfect layer for your al fresco workouts, thanks to its sweat-wicking material and cozy thumb holes. Even better, New Balance will donate 5% of the wholesale sales of this jacket to Susan G. Komen for the Cure.
Master Lock Wide Combination Dial Padlock with Aluminum Cover
Master Lock has donated $210,000 to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation by selling pink security products over the last decade. You can aid their efforts by clipping one of these dial padlocks designed with a pink ribbon to your gym locker to show your support and secure your belongings at the same time.
Reebok is supporting the Avon Breast Cancer Crusade by donating at least $300,000 through the sale of their Pink Ribbon products, including these super cute capris. What better way to show your support?
Jelly Belly Sports Beans are made with natural flavors and real fruit to give long-distance runners and other endurance athletes a jolt of energy to blast through a long workout. Jelly Belly will donate 5% of the profits from sales of the Fruit Punch flavor to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation.
You’ll contribute to breast cancer research when you buy this kinesiology therapeutic tape that soothes muscle pain and increases mobility. Added bonus: The tape’s pink polka dots provide a reflective pattern, so you can run (and raise awareness) even in low light conditions.
Under Armour’s Power In Pink line will donate an impressive $10 million to the John Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center. Want to get in on the charitable action? You can start by stepping into these shorts that come with a second-skin feel, sweat-wicking fabric, and anti-odor technology.