9 Ways to Control Bipolar Disorder

10 of 10 Istockphoto

Seek treatment immediately

Getting treatment immediately will help you to proactively manage symptoms of a depressive or manic episode and avoid disruptions to your life. Often you don't notice early signs or symptoms, so take the time to educate whoever is closest to you what signs and symptoms to look for. They can alert you when they see a change that suggests the beginning of a mood episode. Show them you welcome such feedback, and be sure to take it seriously if you get it.