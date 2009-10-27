Four Weeks to Great Legs

5 of 5

Geisha squat

(for glutes, abs)



A. Standing with feet and knees pressed together and hands in prayer position, push hips back and squat down; don’t let knees go past your toes.



B. Keeping your lower body still and facing forward, squeeze inner thighs together and rotate upper body and head to the right, touching right elbow to right knee. Turn to face forward again (still squatting), then repeat to the left; that’s 1 rep. Do 12 reps.



Burn it off!

To shave inches and fat off your legs, do at least 30–45 minutes of interval training (walk, run, elliptical, swim, bike, skate) 3–4 times a week, alternating 3 minutes of moderate effort with 2 minutes of intense effort.