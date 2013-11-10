Holiday Cake Makeovers

Recipes for four delicious cakes, perfect for any and all holiday festivities.

Health.com
November 10, 2013
1 of 4 Becky Luigart-Stayner

Peppermint ice-cream cake

Don't skip dessert because you're worried about holiday weight gain. Simple modifications, like using low-fat dairy products, to your favorite recipes will cut extra calories while satisfying your sweet tooth.

You’ll love starting a new (and guilt-free) holiday tradition with this festive cake. Egg substitute and low-fat ice cream cut the saturated fat and cholesterol by more than half, making this frozen treat much healthier for your heart.

2 of 4 Randy Mayor

Cheesecake with Fresh Strawberry Sauce

You won’t feel guilty about indulging in this classic dessert. Using low-fat cream cheese and replacing butter with egg whites in the cookie-crumb crust reduces total calories by one-third and slashes fat to less than half the traditional recipe.

Ingredients: Sugar, vanilla wafers, salt, egg whites, cooking spray, sugar, cornstarch, 1/3-less-fat cream cheese, block-style fat-free cream cheese, vanilla extract, lemon juice, eggs, strawberries

Calories: 245

3 of 4 Randy Mayor

Orange marmalade layer cake

Instead of using high-calorie icing, the orange marmalade creates a rich, moist topping to this decadent layer cake. Using low-fat dairy products and egg whites keeps fat and cholesterol in check. To add some depth to the icing, we added sour cream to the whipped topping as a mild complement to the tangy orange marmalade. 

4 of 4 Randy Mayor

Apple spice cake

Traditional recipes often call for more than two sticks of butter. Cut out fat and calories by swapping in low-fat buttermilk and vegetable oil instead. Spices like cinnamon and cloves add flavor and can improve your health without adding calories.

Ingredients: Dark brown sugar, cream cheese, vegetable oil, vanilla extract, baking soda, cinnamon, salt, ground cloves, ground nutmeg, buttermilk, Braeburn apple, brandy, cooking spray, powdered sugar

Calories: 205

