Clean up

You hear more every day about possible environmental links to cancer. A concern is so-called endocrine disruptors, found in some pesticides and plastics, which if absorbed into the body can disturb the action of hormones. Endocrine disruptors may prove significant to breast cancer because the disease is believed to be highly correlated to one's exposure to hormones. Some women, for example, have considered switching to stainless steel or glass water bottles and food containers from plastic.



Experts caution that you can only do so much and that staying healthy after breast cancer may not always be in your control. "Make the best choices you can, stay informed, then live your life," says Jeanne Rizzo, RN, executive director of the Breast Cancer Fund, a nonprofit group that identifies environmental health risks, such as endocrine disruptors, and advocates for their eliimination. "You can't do everything 'right,' nor does a breast cancer diagnosis mean you did something 'wrong.'"