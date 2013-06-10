Americans love their potatoes; in fact, the average American consumes about 130 pounds of them each year, according to the USDA. Potatoes by themselves are loaded with vitamins and minerals, but they are a perfect staple for other healthy (and delicious) recipes. Read on to learn quick ways to spice up your spuds.Try a new take on sweet potatoes by adding a little bit of spice. With enough protein and fiber to fill you up, you can eat this as a side dish or mini–meal.