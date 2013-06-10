Spice Up Your Spuds

June 10, 2013
Sweet potatoes stuffed with broccoli and feta

Americans love their potatoes; in fact, the average American consumes about 130 pounds of them each year, according to the USDA. Potatoes by themselves are loaded with vitamins and minerals, but they are a perfect staple for other healthy (and delicious) recipes. Read on to learn quick ways to spice up your spuds.

Try a new take on sweet potatoes by adding a little bit of spice. With enough protein and fiber to fill you up, you can eat this as a side dish or mini–meal.

Try this recipe: Sweet Potatoes Stuffed With Broccoli And Feta
Parmesan-and-chive potato gratin

If you crave comfort food the second the temperatures drop, try this satisfying side dish. By using low-fat dairy products and garlic, this recipe keeps fat in check without sacrificing taste.

Try this recipe: Parmesan-and-Chive Potato Gratin
Sweet potato casserole

This traditional casserole topped with gooey marshmallows and crunchy pecans gets trimmed down just in time for the holidays. Using half-and-half instead of butter adds a touch of creamy richness with just one-third the fat and less than half the calories of butter.

Try this recipe: Sweet potato casserole
Spicy sweet potato wedges

These peppery sweet potatoes complement a variety of roasted meats, and just one serving supplies all your daily vitamin A and one-third of your daily vitamin C. Baking them at high heat ensures a soft interior and slightly crisp and caramelized exterior without all the added fat of frying. Leave the skins on for added fiber.

Try this recipe: Spicy sweet potato wedges
Potluck potato casserole

Instead of a salty green bean casserole, try this low-sodium crowd-pleaser for brunch or dinner. A bonus with this dish is that you can make the casserole ahead of time—assemble and refrigerate it until time to bake. Sprinkle the cornflakes over the casserole just before baking.

Try this recipe: Potluck potato casserole
Garlicky roasted potatoes with herbs

Potato lovers (and isn't that everyone?) will love this low-fat, comforting side dish.

Try this recipe: Garlicky roasted potatoes with herbs
Sweet potatoes stuffed with shrimp and salsa

When you're feeling bloated from too much stuffing, try this light meal with your leftover sweet potatoes. With as much protein as four slices of turkey breast, you'll feel full without overeating.

Try this recipe: Sweet potatoes stuffed with shrimp and salsa

