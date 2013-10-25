Halloween Candy to Pick or Skip

Which Halloween treats should you savor and which should you skip? Bethenny Frankel breaks it down.

Bethenny Frankel
October 25, 2013
Healthy Halloween

When Halloween rolls around, I'm not about to buck tradition. Can you imagine giving trick-or-treaters raisins instead of candy? I'd be booed out of my apartment building!

Still, some choices are better than others. Instead of picking treats made of little more than sugar and artificial coloring, go for ones with natural ingredients—like chocolate and nuts. Because of the protein hit from the nuts, they'll satisfy you more.
Skip: Gummy bears

They may look cute, but there's nothing scarier than a little bear getting stuck in one of your fillings. Plus, I have doubts about the health value of neon-colored snacks.
Pick: Peanut M&Ms

Peanuts are a real food, which is more than I can say about the ingredients in gummy bears. A mini bag of these will banish Halloween candy cravings.
Skip: Gummy worms

Thinking of downing one of these guys? You may want to put on your sunglasses first. And the fact that each of these worms is coated in sugar sure won't help keep you satisfied for long.
Pick: Snickers

Sure, a mini Snickers may seem small compared to a gaggle of gummy worms, but the peanuts in a mini Snickers make it more satisfying in the long run, thanks to that little bit of protein.
Skip: Candy corn

They may look harmless, but candy corn are filled with high-fructose corn syrup. Even though they are low-fat, these treats won't keep you full for long. And studies show that you're likely to overeat if you're noshing on snacks that are low in calories and fat.

Pick: Reese's Peanut Butter Cups

Peanut butter—another natural ingredient—makes one of these a better bet than any of the neon options. Creamy and delicious, just one of these will keep your tummy happy without tipping the scale.

