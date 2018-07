A Michigan State University (MSU) study found that people who are active outdoors in spring and summer working in their gardens, for instance, drop that activity when the weather changes. “And they don’t make up for it,” says researcher James Pivarnik, professor of kinesiology and epidemiology at MSU.So even if you’re eating the same amount of food as you did in July, you’re not moving around as much, leading the scale to inch up. Find an indoor activity you love so much that you’ll do it often. We like the Nintendo Wii Fit : You can perfect your virtual ski jump or hula hooping form and more—all while burning those cold- weather calories.