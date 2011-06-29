How to Dress Slim

From Health magazine
A slim-fit button-up shirt tucked into a high-waisted skirt elongates your torso instead of accentuating your midsection. Pair it with a cropped jacket to give this classic style a modern twist.
Brooks Brothers shirt, ($90), Newport News pencil skirt ($40), Spiegel Signature jacket, ($69), Sacco Ginger pumps ($185)
A sundress with a gathered waist (which lets the skirt flow over, not cling to, your tummy) is slimming and comfortable. Mix it up with a metallic heel.J. Crew Juliet dress ($180), Rafe Lucy platform pumps ($265)
