Survive Cocktail Party Season

Is a rapidly filling holiday calendar already giving you anxiety? Take the stress out of the social circuit with these great finds.
Clutch this
No need to pack a separate dress bag if you’re going out after work: This fun (and gloriously inexpensive) metallic bag works as a makeup case during the day and party clutch at night. Scallop Edge Cosmetic Bags from Bath & Body Works ($5 to $10, depending on size).
Who says party shoes can't be gorgeous and comfy? The festive snakeskin Katherine Flat from Rafe (in Smoke, $250) has a roomy square toe and just enough of a heel to give your feet the support they need.
Have the right pre-shindig snack and you won’t be tempted by the rich hors d’oeuvres. Our number-one pick: the organic Lärabar JoCALAT Chocolate Cherry bar ($2). Its 4 grams of protein will fill you up for 190 calories.
No time to make your hair party-ready? Pull your look together in two seconds flat with a Quilted Ponytail Holder from L. Erickson ($14 each). The quilted design is a nod to Chanel…only much, much cheaper.