7 Coffee Break Eats Under 70 Calories
7 Coffee Break Eats Under 70 Calories
Health.com
October 27, 2009
Organic Crumpet
1/2 Tea-N-Crumpets Organic Crumpet with 2 teaspoons cranberry fruit spread
56 calories
Chocolate truffle
1 Starbucks dark chocolate espresso truffle
60 calories
Maple cookies
5 Moravian maple leaf, maple and brown sugar cookies from Salem Baking Co.
63 calories
Chocolate-dipped orange
1/2 Bissinger's chocolate-dipped orange
60 calories
Pistachios
17 Pistachios
68 calories
Coffee stick
1 Rademaker dark chocolate mint coffee stick
16 calories
Yunhee Kim (all)
M&M's
6 Pieces M&M's raspberry almond premiums
60 calories
