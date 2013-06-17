Healthy Ways to Indulge With Food

Need a good excuse to enjoy that Brie? The protein in all kinds of fromage buffers against the cavity—causing acids in plaque, and the calcium and phosphate help keep teeth strong. Have a nibble a day (a half-ounce has 57 calories).
Wine when you dine
Get this: A little wine may help your liver function. According to research from the University of California, San Diego, people who drink a glass of red or white wine a day have lower levels of liver damage than nondrinkers. Just one more reason to enjoy 5 ounces of vino a day.
Savor some chocolate
The dark kind, that is. Just an ounce a day helps regulate blood pressure and protect your heart due to its flavonols, which improve blood flow.
Have a cheeseburger
It might help you—gasp!—lose weight. In an Australian study, women who ate low-calorie diets with lots of red meat and dairy lost more than those on carb-heavy diets with little meat (probably because meat and dairy are protein-rich, thus filling). Make your cheeseburger open-faced to keep carbs and calories in check.
