Contribute to the Fight Against Breast Cancer With These Spa-tacular Goodies

The Tawira Indians—known as "the people of beautiful hair"—treat their strands with the natural nut oil found in Ojon Pink Ribbon Revitalizing Mist ($26). Donation: 20% of North American October sales to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
3 of 8
Blooming bath
Infused with oils from seven types of roses, Jo Malone Red Roses Bath Oil ($60) leaves skin smelling great and feeling oh-so-soft. Donation: $15,000 to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation
The Lather Soap for Hope Gift Set ($20 for two handmade sandalwood rose soaps and a soap dish) combines skin-softening olive oil and revitalizing botanicals. Donation: $12 of each sale to the City of Hope Breast Cancer Program