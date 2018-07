4 of 6 Getty Images

Vicks VapoRub in your socks cures coughs

In 2007, a widely circulated email recommended putting Vicks VapoRub on children’s feet at night and covering them with socks to cure coughs; it became an Internet sensation.



The email identified the source of the miracle cure as the “Canada Research Council,” which prompted the National Research Council of Canada to issue a statement saying it had nothing to do with the email or its advice. VapoRub, which is usually applied to a child’s chest or throat, releases vapors that are intended to relieve cough symptoms when inhaled—so it seems far-fetched that it would work if it's in your socks. Still, some fans stand by this unorthodox treatment.