Healthy Gifts for the Selfless Friend

Warning: Mor Emporium Soap Bars ($16 each) are so beautiful, the recipient may not want to unwrap them.
In the bagReplace her beat-up bag with Lands’ End Patent Leather Medium Tote ($80), a roomy colorful carry-all.
Lucky charmPractical types will love that the Daisy Marc Jacobs Solid Perfume Charm Necklace ($35) doubles as a solid-fragrance dispenser—the scent: a blend of grapefruit, gardenia, and musk.
The long-lasting Voluspa 12-Ounce Three Wick Metal Tin Candles ($18) will deck her halls with happy holiday scents like Winesap Apple Spice and Frost Pinecone.
Your favorite daydreamer will love shaking up this charming Cherub Water Globe ($16) from the cool new Target line by famed New York City designer John Derian.
Memoir-in-progress For the woman who is always jotting down notes on napkins, get the colorful, embossed, faux-leather Pottery Barn Monthly Journal Set ($99).
Add a touch of bling to your BFF’s sofa with the Pier 1 Jeweled Pillow ($40).
The good stuff Need something special for your selfless sister? Ta-da! Hanro of Switzerland Cotton-Blend Lace Ribs Boy Leg Panties ($48) and Tank Top ($88). Arm candyBold Myrka Dellanos Bold Bangles ($30) come in rich hues and work for girls of all ages. Clutch thisHow great is this? Lodis Deco Primmadonna Clutch ($155) is a party clutch and wallet in one!
Upgrade your mother-in-law’s bathrobe with the luxurious 100% silk charmeuse Soma Intimates Winter Blooms Kimono ($198).
