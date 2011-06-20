Healthy Gifts for the Selfless Friend

Health.com
June 20, 2011
Soap stars

By Rozalynn S. Frazier 
From Health magazine

 

Warning: Mor Emporium Soap Bars ($16 each) are so beautiful, the recipient may not want to unwrap them.

In the bag
Replace her beat-up bag with Lands’ End Patent Leather Medium Tote ($80), a roomy colorful carry-all. 

Lucky charm
Practical types will love that the Daisy Marc Jacobs Solid Perfume Charm Necklace ($35) doubles as a solid-fragrance dispenser—the scent: a blend of grapefruit, gardenia, and musk. 

 

Glam glow

The long-lasting Voluspa 12-Ounce Three Wick Metal Tin Candles ($18) will deck her halls with happy holiday scents like Winesap Apple Spice and Frost Pinecone.

 

Globe-trotter

Your favorite daydreamer will love shaking up this charming Cherub Water Globe ($16) from the cool new Target line by famed New York City designer John Derian.

Memoir-in-progress
For the woman who is always jotting down notes on napkins, get the colorful, embossed, faux-leather Pottery Barn Monthly Journal Set ($99).

Pillow talk

Add a touch of bling to your BFF’s sofa with the Pier 1 Jeweled Pillow ($40).

The good stuff
Need something special for your selfless sister? Ta-da! Hanro of Switzerland Cotton-Blend Lace Ribs Boy Leg Panties ($48) and Tank Top ($88).

Arm candy
Bold Myrka Dellanos Bold Bangles ($30) come in rich hues and work for girls of all ages.

Clutch this
How great is this? Lodis Deco Primmadonna Clutch ($155) is a party clutch and wallet in one! 

Wrapped up

Upgrade your mother-in-law’s bathrobe with the luxurious 100% silk charmeuse Soma Intimates Winter Blooms Kimono ($198).

 

