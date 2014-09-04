30-Minute Workout, No Gym Required

3 of 11

Side lunge

Stand holding 5- to 8-pound dumbbells. Step right leg out to side and bend knee to 90 degrees, reaching hands down on either side of right foot. Push off right foot to return to standing with right foot directly in front of left foot, arms sweeping up with palms facing in. Repeat on left side with left foot stepping behind right as you return to center; that’s 1 rep. Do 24 reps, then switch lead legs and repeat.