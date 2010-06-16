5 Foods That Are More Fattening Than You Think

June 16, 2010
Soft, large pretzel

483 calories

4.4 grams of fat
Chef's salad with 2 ounces Thousand Island dressing

860 calories

61 grams of fat
Blueberry muffin (medium size)

444 calories

21.7 grams of fat
Turkey, bacon, and avocado club sandwich on wheat bread

660 calories

38.5 grams of fat
Mixed, dry-roasted nuts (1 cup)

814 calories

70.5 grams of fat

