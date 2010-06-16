5 Foods That Are More Fattening Than You Think
Subscribe
Health A-Z
News
Fitness
Food
Weight Loss
Life
Beauty
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscribe
Close
Health A-Z
Down
News
Fitness
Down
Food
Down
Weight Loss
Down
Life
Down
Beauty
Down
Newsletter
Oral Health
Health Collections
Subscription
Give a Gift
Magazine Customer Service
Advertising
Stay Connected
Home
Weight Loss
5 Foods That Are More Fattening Than You Think
Health.com
June 16, 2010
1 of 5
Soft, large pretzel
483 calories
4.4 grams of fat
Advertisement
2 of 5
Getty Images
Chef's salad with 2 ounces Thousand Island dressing
860 calories
61 grams of fat
3 of 5
Getty Images
Blueberry muffin (medium size)
444 calories
21.7 grams of fat
Advertisement
4 of 5
Getty Images
Turkey, bacon, and avocado club sandwich on wheat bread
660 calories
38.5 grams of fat
Advertisement
5 of 5
Istockphoto
Mixed, dry-roasted nuts (1 cup)
814 calories
70.5 grams of fat
You May Like
Read More
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up
Subscribe & Save
Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now
HEALTH NEWSLETTERS
Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up