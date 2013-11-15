Secrets to a Fresh, Fast Thanksgiving

2 of 10

Cheese plate with seasonal fruit

A cheese plate is an easy and impressive way to welcome guests. Set up a tasty spread in no time using this combo of autumn fruits and pungent cheeses:



Bunches of Champagne grapes, fresh figs, Seckel pears



Cheese options:

Bûcheron (or Brie), Humboldt Fog (or blue cheese), Farmstead Cheddar, Gorgonzola dolce, herb-covered goat cheese