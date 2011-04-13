7 Strategies to Love the Way You Look

Women frequently overestimate their flaws, especially when it comes to waist and hip sizes. So try this: Take a piece of string and use a paper clip to mark off how much you think you’d need to encircle your waist. Then, wrap the string around your waist, mark your real size with another paper clip—and notice the difference.



Another way to stay in the reality zone: Get rid of your fat and skinny clothes. Instead of pretending you’re about to change size, work with what you have. Identify your best and worst features, then hide or highlight them with your clothes.