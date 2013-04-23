Best New Running Gear

This ID ($24.99) is more than just jewelry: It not only lists your name and address, but tells how to access the online Emergency Response Profile (think emergency contacts, medical profile, and insurance info) you fill out when you buy it. It comes in a cute dog tag style or as a band you wear on your wrist, ankle, or shoe.
Team tested: “Having all my info there definitely makes me feel safer in the event of an emergency. I plan to buy one for everyone in my family.” —Athena member Terri Cassel
Music can really pump up your run, but who wants to deal with tangled cords and slipping earbuds? These headphones ($129.99) operate on Bluetooth, which means you can run to music wirelessly. The wraparound style makes them lightweight and comfortable to wear. They come with a Bluetooth adapter you can plug into your iPod. And, best of all, iPod controls are on the earpiece.
Team tested: “They were so easy to use, I didn’t even have to read the instructions!” —Athena member Lorraine Jasper
Though a bit pricey, this wristwatch-style GPS ($299.99) is a must for anyone venturing out of her own neighborhood. It tracks speed, distance, pace, calories burned, and location. Plus, it enables you to train with a virtual Partner and compare your real speed with your targeted speed. All results can be wirelessly downloaded to your computer.
Team tested: “It was wonderful to be able to measure my courses as I ran them, instead of relying on mile markers.” —Athena member Joan Hunter