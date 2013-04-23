Best New Running Gear

From Health magazine

This ID ($24.99) is more than just jewelry: It not only lists your name and address, but tells how to access the online Emergency Response Profile (think emergency contacts, medical profile, and insurance info) you fill out when you buy it. It comes in a cute dog tag style or as a band you wear on your wrist, ankle, or shoe.

Team tested: “Having all my info there definitely makes me feel safer in the event of an emergency. I plan to buy one for everyone in my family.” —Athena member Terri Cassel

