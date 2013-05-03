8 Hot and Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories
8 Hot and Spicy Snacks Under 80 Calories
Health.com
May 03, 2013
1 of 8
Hot Chili Pepper Curls
A 1/2 cup of Michael Season’s Hot Chili Pepper Curls will only cost you 65 calories.
2 of 8
Virgin Bloody Mary
Combining 1 cup mix plus celery-and-carrot garnish will make a virgin Bloody Mary worth only 77 calories.
3 of 8
Cheese straws
3 Salem Baking Company Cheddar With Three Chilis Petite Cheese Straws is a mere 57 calories.
4 of 8
Spicy tuna roll
Enjoy two pieces from a spicy tuna roll and you will only be taking in 73 calories.
5 of 8
Jalapeno Potato Chips
Indulge in 6 Kettle Brand Jalapeño Potato Chips for only 69 calories.
6 of 8
Wasabi peas
Eat 3 tablespoons of spicy wasabi peas and it will only cost you 68 calories.
7 of 8
Goat Cheese and Hot Pepper Jelly Bites
Take 2 simple white crackers from Stonewall Kitchen and top with 1/2 ounce Belle Chèvre goat cheese and 1/2 tablespoon Not Yo’ Mama’s Pepper Marmalade for only 79 calories.
8 of 8
John Kernick (all)
Black Pearl truffle
Indulge in 1 Vosges Haut Chocolate Black Pearl truffle with Ginger, wasabi, and black sesame seeds for only 60 calories.
