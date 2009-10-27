Take a Taste Vacation to the Tropics

Island countries are experts at using what they've got—fresh fish and fruit. They go heavy on the spices and light on processed foods to make healthy, hearty dishes that won't have you hesitating to throw on your bikini. Let these easy recipes take you to a tropical locale, if only in your imagination.Instead of fatty marinades, make use of fresh pineapple with this Caribbean-inspired salsa. You'll be getting heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids from the salmon, vitamin C from the pineapple and onions, and a tangy taste in your mouth! Plus it's ready in just 15 minutes.