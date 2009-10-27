How to Make Chocolate a Healthy Indulgence

1 oz vanilla vodka, such as Stoli

1 1/2 ounces dark chocolate liqueur, such as Godiva

1 1/2 ounces plain soy or skim milk

1/2 ounce chocolate syrup

Chocotini, anyone? A study in the Journal of Nutrition found that people who ate dark chocolate had less of a protein that indicates inflammation, which can lead to a heart attack. Plus, alcohol boosts HDL (good) cholesterol.Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake vigorously. Pour mixture into a martini glass, and serve.