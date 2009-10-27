Enjoy Cheese (and Wine) on a Diet

Cheese is not normally a regular on the diet to-do list, but portion-controlled amounts can be a healthy way to get much-needed calcium. And higher quality varieties are rich enough that a little goes a long way. These cheese recipes will teach you the perfect way to satisfy your cravings without overindulging.A creamy French cheese, Brie is an ideal dessert cheese because its mild yet rich flavor pairs well with fruits and breads. And baking it for about five minutes gives it a melt-in-your-mouth, delicious texture. Serve with a full-bodied red wine like Merlot or a lighter sparkling wine.