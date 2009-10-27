5 Irresistible, Healthy Asian Recipes

Though the plant-based diets of Asian countries are low in fat and linked to lower rates of chronic conditions (cardiovascular disease, cancers, osteoporosis), this cuisine has evolved to include unhealthy oils and way too much sodium. Avoid sesame chicken and enjoy these equally mouthwatering, but nutritious Asian dishes.
Asian Barbecued Pork With Broccoli Popular in many Asian dishes, pork can be a lean and tasty alternative to chicken. Though this dish seems simple (it involves only pork, broccoli, and basmati rice), the oyster sauce packs a punch. It mixes savory and sweet ingredients for the perfect seasoning. As an added bonus, this dish contains 5 grams of iron (nearly one-third of a woman's recommended daily amount).
Order vegetarian fried rice at P.F. Chang's and the dish will cost you 800 calories and 8 grams of fat. This leaner version cuts out 2 grams of fat and more than 500 calories, and the brown rice supplies almost 20% of your fiber needs per serving. Worried about flavor? The sesame oil and low-sodium soy sauce provide a tangy kick in each delicious bite.
Just like salmon, scallops are rich in omega-3 fatty acids. And their mild taste is the perfect base to a powerful kung pao sauce. This recipe cuts down on fatty oils and pumps up the taste with garlic, ginger, and a hint of Worcestershire sauce. If you enjoy nutty flavors, the dry-roasted peanuts in this recipe will surely win you over.
Any pasta lovers out there? Give your noodles an Asian makeover with this saucy chicken dish. Flavored with sesame oil and sake, this sauce will give your favorite marinara a run for its money. The recipe calls for bean sprouts and carrots, but feel free to add your favorite veggies. We love mushrooms and thinly sliced red peppers!
High in iron and low in fat, this Vietnamese beef-noodle soup will delight your palate with fresh, exotic flavors. Flank steak is a lean cut of beef that tastes great without an excess of saturated fat. And though the taste is exotic, the recipe is made with ingredients that can be found in local grocery stores.