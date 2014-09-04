The Fun New Belly Blaster!

2 of 5

Basic pump (for abs)

A. Stand with one leg forward and the hoop around your waist, holding it against the small of your back. Bend knees slightly, then spin the hoop by giving it a big push around in one direction. (Be sure the hoop is level.)



B. Shift your weight between your forward and backward legs to move your hips forward and backward (as opposed to around), pushing and pulling to keep the hoop spinning.



Keep it moving

Having trouble keeping the hoop up and spinning? Try these three tricks:

• Speed up. Use power from your feet and legs to increase your pace.

• Squat and shimmy. Bend your knees to squat down and “catch” the hoop, so you can shimmy it onto your waist.

• Turn. Move your body in the same direction that the hoop is moving around your body. The hoop’s rotation will slow so you can bring it back under control. Then, resume your forward-backward push-pull motion.

