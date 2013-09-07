4 Recipes for a Delicious (and Healthy) Cookout

Even barbecue snobs will appreciate this light, tangy sauce. Traditional barbecue sauces get their flavor from sugar and other unwanted preservatives, but this coating gets a kick from red and black pepper. Plus, this recipe has one-third of the fat of traditional restaurant barbecue dishes.Be sure to serve it with succotash salad. Using spicy Dijon mustard and lemon juice to coat the corn and lima beans not only adds flavor, but also complements the spices in the grilled chicken breast.