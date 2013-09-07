4 Recipes for a Delicious (and Healthy) Cookout

Labor Day marks the end of summer, but not the end of your grilled food favorites. Try these tasty recipes that are as healthy as they are hot off the grill.
Grilled zucchini roll-ups with herbs and cheese These cheesy 80-calorie appetizers are the perfect way to start a cookout. Grilling the zucchini creates a savory flavor that complements the creamy goat cheese. And the combination of fat and protein will keep guests full until the main course is ready.
Even barbecue snobs will appreciate this light, tangy sauce. Traditional barbecue sauces get their flavor from sugar and other unwanted preservatives, but this coating gets a kick from red and black pepper. Plus, this recipe has one-third of the fat of traditional restaurant barbecue dishes.
Be sure to serve it with succotash salad. Using spicy Dijon mustard and lemon juice to coat the corn and lima beans not only adds flavor, but also complements the spices in the grilled chicken breast.
These peppery sweet potatoes complement a variety of roasted meats, and just one serving supplies all your daily vitamin A and one-third of your daily vitamin C. Baking them at high heat ensures a soft interior and slightly crisp and caramelized exterior—minus the added fat of frying. Be sure to leave the skins on for added fiber.
This pound cake is sweet enough to satisfy, without making you uncomfortably full. The recipe calls for some butter and sugar, like traditional cakes, but it cuts calories and gets a sweet flavor by using vanilla extract and light sour cream. Be sure to top it with seasonal fruit (like fresh blackberries) and low-fat whipped topping.