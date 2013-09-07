Picnic-Perfect Pasta Salad Recipes

Who doesn't want an all-in-one healthy meal? These pasta salads are light on the waist, heavy on the flavor, and perfect for all summertime meals and festivities.This dish replicates the rich taste of your favorite cream sauce for only 200 calories. The secret is combining fat-free sour cream and cottage cheese with a dash of pesto. And a serving of green peas contains more than 50% of your dietary recommended amount of vitamin K, which maintains healthy bones. Toss in some shrimp or grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.