Picnic-Perfect Pasta Salad Recipes

Who doesn't want an all-in-one healthy meal? These pasta salads are light on the waist, heavy on the flavor, and perfect for all summertime meals and festivities.
Green-and-White Pasta Salad This dish replicates the rich taste of your favorite cream sauce for only 200 calories. The secret is combining fat-free sour cream and cottage cheese with a dash of pesto. And a serving of green peas contains more than 50% of your dietary recommended amount of vitamin K, which maintains healthy bones. Toss in some shrimp or grilled chicken for an added boost of protein.
This sweet-and-sour take on pasta salad will tickle your taste buds. It packs a big crunch by using Chinese noodles, almonds, and sunflower seeds. Though the cabbage and green onions provide plenty of vitamin C, you can easily add sliced bell pepper or shiitake mushrooms to up your veggie intake. It's great on its own or served with pork chops glazed with hoisin sauce.
The multigrain noodles in this savory salad add a hefty dose of fiber and protein. Peas are an easy way to bump up the Resistant Starch, a healthy carb that boosts metabolism and fights fat, in any dish. Just keep a bag of frozen peas in the freezer so you can easily add them to this and other grain salads.
This quick and easy pasta dish is delicious and kid-friendly. The savory taste of the turkey pepperoni combines with the tangy Italian dressing to make a flavor-packed dish. It's full of colorful—and healthy—veggies that bring you almost 75% of your vitamin C for the day. And, unlike many pasta salads, this recipe contains about 15 grams of lean protein per serving.