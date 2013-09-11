Dance Your Way to Toner Abs and Legs

Sculpt your abs, thighs, and lower back with the The Dancer Flow Sequence from Kimberly Miguel Mullen’s new DVD, Dance and Be Fit: Lower Body Burn ($14.99). You should see results in just one week!
1. Position feet slightly wider than hip-width apart; suck in belly and shift weight onto left leg. Extend right leg, toe pointed, reach upward with right arm, extend left arm to shoulder height, and turn head so chin is above left shoulder.
2. Slide right leg in until feet are about 6 inches apart. Bend both knees, drop head, curve spine, and bring both arms in; hold position for a count of 8.
3. Raise head; repeat step 1 on opposite side, starting by shifting weight onto right leg. Dance to something catchy—like Madonna’s "Jump"—3 times a week for 5 minutes each time.
