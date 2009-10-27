Green Guide to Makeup

1 of 5

Revlon Beyond Natural liptint

Anti-aging tricks for lips. The thin skin on your lips is especially vulnerable to sun damage from high-shine glosses, which invite UV rays to penetrate the surface, says dermatologist Christine Brown, Baylor University Medical Center. The solution? Year-round lip care packed with protection. Try this: Revlon Beyond Natural Protective Liptint comes in eight shades, all with SPF 15.