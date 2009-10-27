Green Guide to Hair-care

Worth a trip to Whole Foods, this shampoo (which comes in three scents, as well as fragrance-free; $1.99, Whole Foods Market) cleanses without stripping the scalp. It’s free of parabens, artificial fragrances, and genetically engineered ingredients.
Rich in vitamins A, C, and E, avocado oil is the star ingredient of Burt's Bees pre-shampoo moisturizing treatment ($9.00). Massage a handful into your hair for up to 20 minutes before you hit the shower. Rinse off with shampoo and you'll have a head full of ultraglossy, hydrated hair.
Phyto 7 Hydrating Botanical Cream
Phyto's plant-based formulas have been keeping hair healthy for more than 50 years. Made from seven plant extracts known for their moisturizing abilities (like soybean and calendula), this nongreasy day cream ($26) helps prevent breakage, meaning you can save money by stretching out appointments with your hairdresser.