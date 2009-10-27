Longer Legs in an Instant

Carrie Stern Kleiner
October 27, 2009
Leg extensions

We showed Mia Borrelli how to achieve a much leggier look for everyday, the workplace, and a night on the town.
Casual

High-rise jeans with flared legs balance out a long torso. Pairing them with a fitted shirt tucked in at the waist will make you all legs.

Boden silk ruffle top ($88); Joe’s Jeans trouser pants ($187); Spring Aykroid shoes in Gray, ($49.99)
Work

A high-waisted skirt that falls above the knee gives a lean leg line, while a V-neck top draws the eye down—keeping your top half from looking too lanky.

Shirt is model’s own; pleated textured skirt ($69.50) and wide belt ($39.50), both by The Limited; Ann Taylor Spectator pumps ($129)
Evening

A sleeveless dress that’s cinched high on the waist will make short legs go on and on. (This elongated-circle print stretches you out, too.) Add a pair of heels—and voilà!—you’re standing tall.

Dotted sheath dress ($159) and Johanna sling backs ($119), both by Ann Taylor

