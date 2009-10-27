Eau So Subtle: Why Your Signature Scent Should Whisper
Eau So Subtle: Why Your Signature Scent Should Whisper
Julie Gouterman
October 27, 2009
1 of 6
Istockphoto
Perfume perfection
You want your signature scent to whisper (not scream). Here, eight fragrances that do just that.
2 of 6
Sweet sophistication
There’s nothing plain about
Chanel Les Exclusifs Beige
(top left; $200) with scents of honey and freesia.
Grass roots
You’ll dream of spring showers after smelling the moss and grass notes in
Kiehl’s Forest Rain Eau de Toilette
(bottom right; $37.50).
3 of 6
Light linen
Inspired by the Mediterranean,
Estée Lauder Pure White Linen Light Breeze Eau de Parfum Spray
(left; $67.50) is a lighter sister scent to the classic White Linen fragrance.
Gem of a scent
The jewel-like bottle of
Bvlgari Omnia Green Jade Eau de Toilette
(right; $77) looks as sophisticated on your vanity as the scent smells on your skin.
4 of 6
Ultrafresh
The soapy citrus scent of
Clean Shower Fresh Eau de Parfum
($76) will leave your skin smelling squeaky-clean.
5 of 6
The great outdoors
Get a springtime fix with
Les Fleurs Sweet Grass Eau de Parfum
(left; $85), a crisp mix of mint and grapefruit scents.
Nod to nature
Enjoy an April shower—minus wet hair—with the floral notes of
Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Rain Kissed Leaves Eau de Toilette
(bottom right; $26.50).
6 of 6
Yunhee Kim (all)
Naked notes
For those who prefer a nonperfumy scent,
Bobbi Brown Almost Bare
(bottom left; $60) is an unobtrusive floral.
