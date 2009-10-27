Eau So Subtle: Why Your Signature Scent Should Whisper

Julie Gouterman
October 27, 2009
1 of 6 Istockphoto

Perfume perfection

You want your signature scent to whisper (not scream). Here, eight fragrances that do just that.
Advertisement
2 of 6

Sweet sophistication

There’s nothing plain about Chanel Les Exclusifs Beige (top left; $200) with scents of honey and freesia.

Grass roots
You’ll dream of spring showers after smelling the moss and grass notes in Kiehl’s Forest Rain Eau de Toilette (bottom right; $37.50).
3 of 6

Light linen

Inspired by the Mediterranean, Estée Lauder Pure White Linen Light Breeze Eau de Parfum Spray (left; $67.50) is a lighter sister scent to the classic White Linen fragrance.

Gem of a scent
The jewel-like bottle of Bvlgari Omnia Green Jade Eau de Toilette (right; $77) looks as sophisticated on your vanity as the scent smells on your skin.
Advertisement
4 of 6

Ultrafresh

The soapy citrus scent of Clean Shower Fresh Eau de Parfum ($76) will leave your skin smelling squeaky-clean.
Advertisement
5 of 6

The great outdoors

Get a springtime fix with Les Fleurs Sweet Grass Eau de Parfum (left; $85), a crisp mix of mint and grapefruit scents.

Nod to nature
Enjoy an April shower—minus wet hair—with the floral notes of Bath & Body Works Signature Collection Rain Kissed Leaves Eau de Toilette (bottom right; $26.50).
Advertisement
6 of 6 Yunhee Kim (all)

Naked notes

For those who prefer a nonperfumy scent, Bobbi Brown Almost Bare (bottom left; $60) is an unobtrusive floral.  

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe today and save 82% off the cover price.
Subscribe Now

HEALTH NEWSLETTERS

Get easy recipes, 30-day fitness challenges, videos, and more.
Sign up