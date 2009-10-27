7 Salon No-No's

2 of 7

No license

“The salon’s license should be displayed by the front desk, and each aesthetician’s license should be posted at her station,” says James Jacobs, a supervising inspector with the California Bureau of Barbering and Cosmetology. “In a recent San Francisco sweep, we found license violations in 19 of the 20 shops we inspected.” A current license means workers have been trained in their craft and have received appropriate health-and-safety training.