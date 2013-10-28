7 Fall Treats Under 70 Calories

Health.com
October 28, 2013
Pumpkin chips

8 Crispy Veggie Chips

69 calories
Pure Maple Candy Man

60 calories
Sweetened cranberries

2 tablespoons sweetened cranberries

49 calories
Chocolate bat

1 chocolate bat from Dancing Deer Baking Co.

50 calories
S’more

1 large marshmallow, 1/4 graham cracker, and 1 Hershey’s chocolate bar square

59 calories
Anjou pear

1/2 Anjou pear

50 calories
Yunhee Kim (all)

Apple cider with a cinnamon stick

4 ounces apple cider with a cinnamon stick

60 calories

