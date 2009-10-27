Green Guide to Home: Kitchenware

If you’re anything like the average American, you drink—and toss—about 600 cans or bottles of soda each year. Soda Stream did the math and found out just how all those empty cans can add up (we’re talking enough tons to manufacture Boeing 737s), and they’ve come up with an alternative. The Soda Stream turns tap water into sparkling soda in under 30 seconds without batteries or electricity. And if you already down at least a soda a day, it could save you more than $700 in a year. (Packages start at $79.99)
Epicurean recycled paper cutting board
Chefs and home cooks alike have long loved Epicurean’s cutting surfaces, and now earth-conscious gourmands can climb on board too. We love the 100% recycled paper cutting board ($9.99 and up)—it’s sturdy enough to hold up against even our biggest butcher knives—plus we can throw it in a full dishwasher for easy cleanup.
Smart Bin garbage can
Sure, you have the best intentions when it comes to recycling, but somehow all your boxes and bottles wind up in the same bin as the rest of your garbage. The Smart Bin ($99 and up) is a sleek way to separate trash—and unlike traditional plastic bags that can take up to 500 years to decompose, the company’s superstrong Smart Sacs break down in just 60 days.
All-Day Wabi Sabi mugs
All-Day Wabi Sabi Mugs (set of four, $45) may look imperfect, but they're the perfect way to support companies that sell fair-trade products.